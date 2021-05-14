Third man connected to historical Dilworth sex abuse allegations dies

A third man charged with historical child sex abuse connected to Dilworth School has died.

A third man facing historical child sex abuse charges and connected to Auckland’s Dilworth School has died.

According to charge sheets seen by Stuff, the alleged offending by the 70-year-old with name suppression was said to have occurred in the early 1970s in Auckland and Christchurch, against three boys under the age of 16.

He was one of nine men aged in their 60s and 70s with ties to Dilworth School to be charged.

The man had pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial in April 2022.

He was excused from appearing at his first High Court appearance due to his medical condition and because he lived in Palmerston North.

Stuff understands police officers found him dead at his home on Friday.

A spokesman for the police said charges against the man will be withdrawn, but could not make any further comment.

The man is the third who has died while facing historical child sex abuse allegations connected to Dilworth School in the past six months.

David White/Stuff Rex McIntosh outside the Auckland District Court.

Rex Clarence McIntosh, 79, had pleaded not guilty to three charges of indecent assault. He died in hospital on Monday night.

McIntosh also taught at Ruawai College for 16 years and was recently a relief teacher at Pakuranga, St Kents, Ormiston Senior and Botany Downs colleges.

McIntosh worked as a part-time actor, appearing on Shortland Street and Mercy Peak, as well as in theatre roles.

In November 2020 former Scout master, Richard Charles Galloway, died of cancer.

Former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced to three years and seven months in jail.

The other men deny the charges and are set to go on trial.

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

STUFF Auckland's Dilworth School leaders apologise after six men were arrested on charges of historical abuse at the boarding school.

Operation Beverly

More than 100 former Dilworth students have made complaints, alleging historical sexual offending.

The alleged offending occurred as far back as the 1970s and as recently as the early 2000s.

To date, a total of nine men in their 60s and 70s have been charged with a number of sex and drugs charges, including alleged sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying drugs.

Where to get help for sexual violence:

WHERE TO GET HELP: