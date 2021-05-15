Person seriously injured in alleged south Auckland assault

South Auckland police were busy last night following an alleged serious assault in Manurewa and reports of a gunshot in Clendon Park. (File photo)

A person is seriously injured following an alleged assault in south Auckland last night.

The incident happened on Kern Place in Manurewa at about 9.55pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.

The injured person was taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

South Auckland police are also investigating reports of gunshot at a residential property in the nearby Clendon Park area about 1.30am.

“A vehicle leaving the address was stopped by police and several people in the vehicle were spoken to without incident,” police said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police have also spoken with a number of people living at the property.

“Enquiries will be continuing today, including a scene examination.”