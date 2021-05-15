Investigation launched after three-week-old baby critically injured in Hamilton
A three-week-old baby is in hospital with critical injuries, sparking a police investigation in Hamilton.
Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the baby girl was injured earlier this week.
She is currently in Auckland’s Starship Hospital in a critical condition.
Saunders said her injuries were being treated as unexplained while police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, worked to establish the cause.
A scene examination had been completed at the Hamilton home where the baby and her parents lived.
“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available,” Saunders said.
Stuff