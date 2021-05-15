Investigation launched after three-week-old baby critically injured in Hamilton

A newborn baby in Hamilton was found with unexplained injuries. (File photo)

A three-week-old baby is in hospital with critical injuries, sparking a police investigation in Hamilton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the baby girl was injured earlier this week.

She is currently in Auckland’s Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

Saunders said her injuries were being treated as unexplained while police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, worked to establish the cause.

A scene examination had been completed at the Hamilton home where the baby and her parents lived.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available,” Saunders said.