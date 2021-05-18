Promising MMA fighter Fau Vake critically injured in alleged assault in Auckland

Fau Vake, 19, was critically injured in an alleged assault in central Auckland early on Sunday, and was rushed to Auckland City Hospital. (File photo)

A promising mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has been critically injured in an alleged assault in central Auckland.

Fau Vake, 19, was injured in Symonds St during a brawl which erupted about 3am Sunday.

A source said Vake was rushed to hospital after he was allegedly jumped and “king hit”, also known as a “coward punch”.

Four people have appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

Another man, 29, is charged with common assault. A third man, 29, is charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Vake was admitted to Auckland City Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Messages of support were flowing for the promising middleweight on social media on Tuesday morning.

Vake has recorded a 2-0-0 win-loss-draw record in his burgeoning career, and is based out of City Kickboxing in Mt Eden.

MMA superstar Israel Adesanya posted a photo and a video of Vake fighting on his Instagram stories.

Legendary trainer Asasio “Lolo” Heimuli said on Facebook he had seen Fau at a show on Saturday night with his older brother John, a professional MMA fighter.

“It's so so sad to hear what had happened.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on accounts from Vake’s former trainer and two of his fellow fighters, said he had died. That information was incorrect. (Updated May 18, 2021, 11.08am.)