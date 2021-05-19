Senior Mongols gang member arrested after evading police for a year

Armed police arrest a man in Waipara in North Canterbury on Wednesday

Police have arrested a senior Mongols gang member wanted for nearly a year for alleged serious drug-dealing, firearms and money-laundering offences.

Brodie Collins-Haskins, 27, was arrested in Waipara, North Canterbury, just after 4.30pm on Wednesday. Armed police and a helicopter were seen at the property.

Canterbury Police/Supplied Brodie Collins-Haskins had warrants for his arrest issued in Auckland in May last year.

A military-style semi-automatic firearm was located at the address, police said.

The allegations relate to Operation Nestegg, during which police made five arrests and seized hundreds of thousands in cash, methamphetamine and rifles after search warrants in Auckland and Tokoroa.

READ MORE:

* Police renew calls to find wanted Mongols gang member, nine months on

* Assault weapons seized, arrests made in raids on Mongols motorcycle gang

* Massive gun and drug haul in Mongols gang bust

* Canterbury police search for wanted Mongols gang member



Simon Bridges and Andrew Coster spar in fiery exchange over gangs. (Video first published in February)

Collins-Haskins had warrants for his arrest issued in Auckland in May last year. Police alleged he was leader of the Auckland-based Mongols.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday, facing several charges.

Operation Nestegg targeted members of the Mongols, who police allege were responsible for meth supply across New Zealand.

Supplied Some of the items police recovered in raids as part of Operation Nestegg in May 2020.

According to documents released under the Official Information Act, police allege that while the gang was under surveillance in late April 2020, they completed three "commercial-scale" meth supplies totalling 12kg and a $400,000 cash drop to "unknown associates".

On May 1 last year, the operation executed a search warrant at an address in Massey, Auckland, after it was identified as a likely "stash house".

In a large toolbox, police say they located numerous items relating to the sale and supply of drugs, including 271g of meth, a large amount of a cutting agent, more than $200,000 in cash, a shrink wrap machine, money counter, GPS trackers, six firearms (including two AR-15s and a shotgun) and ammunition.

Simon Alekna/Stuff.co.nz The US-based Mongols are the self-proclaimed baddest bikie gang in the world.

On May 8, numerous search warrants were executed in Auckland and Tokoroa. Numerous encrypted phones were found, along with $40,000 in cash.

Police said the main target was not located and appeared to have fled Auckland after the search warrant on May 1.

SUPPLIED A military-style sem-automatic firearm was located at the address, police say.

Anyone with information concerning organised crimes, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms is encouraged to report it to police on 105.