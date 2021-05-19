CCTV footage played at manslaughter trial of Taranaki police officers

Warning graphic content: CCTV footage from the night Taranaki man Allen Ball was arrested and later died in police custody was shown during day three of a trial involving three police officers charged with manslaughter in relation to his death. The footage has been approved for release by Justice Susan Thomas.

Hours before Allen Ball died in a Taranaki police cell, officers had dragged the unresponsive and snoring 55-year-old from the back of a patrol vehicle and laid him on the ground of the station’s car park.

He was rolled on to a blanket and six officers then carried him into the Hāwera Police Station around 12.05am on June 1, 2019.

Supplied Ball, 55, was arrested hours earlier died in a Hāwera police cell in June 2019. His death is the subject of a manslaughter trial, which is in its first week. (File photo)

The CCTV footage was played in the High Court at New Plymouth during the trial of three officers charged with manslaughter in relation to Ball’s death.

Ball was then seen being dragged along the ground of the charge room, still on the blanket, and into a cell.

There, most of his clothing was removed and he was left on the ground, still unresponsive and still snoring.

One of the officers could be heard saying “just lie him on his side”.

Ball had not responded to pain compliance techniques in the car or in the station, and he did not wake as he was transferred to the cell.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Constable Ben Patterson worked the evening Ball was arrested and was present at the time of his death.

Constable Ben Patterson, one of the officers who lifted Ball into the station, gave evidence on Wednesday, day three of the trial, which is before Justice Susan Thomas.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clark asked Patterson if ever in his seven-year career he had seen someone carried into the station and in a similar state.

His reply was “no”.

Asked what the procedure was when someone was not responding to pain techniques, Patterson said to “call for an ambulance”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF It's alleged the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care, leading to the death of a man in a Taranaki police cell in early hours of June 1, 2019. Their trial starts May 17, 2021 in the High Court at New Plymouth.

On the evening of May 31, 2019, officers were called to Ball’s Hāwera home where it was alleged he assaulted his partner, Stacey Whitmore, leading to his arrest.

Bourbon had been drunk by the pair that night and Ball had threatened suicide, Whitmore previously told the court.

Three officers are accused of failing to provide Ball with the care he needed following his arrest.

The cause of Ball’s death was codeine, tramadol and alcohol toxicity, but the Crown alleges the officers, who have name suppression until the verdict, contributed by not getting him the medical help he needed.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke asked Patterson if carrying people into the police station was common practice.

Patterson had watched one of the charged officers arrest Ball, who could be heard saying “leave me alone”.

“He just kept repeating that,” Patterson said.

Patterson was tasked with assessing Ball and deemed him intoxicated.

He was slurring, uneasy on his feet and aggressive towards the situation but not to officers, Patterson said.

In the patrol car, Ball was asked if he wanted to speak to a lawyer, to which he said “no".

NZ POLICE/Stuff CCTV footage from inside the Hāwera Police Station charge room.

Shortly after, he fell asleep.

During the 15-minute trip back to the station, he continued to snore and Patterson and two of the charged officers began “joking around that he was asleep”.

CCTV showed officers occasionally laughing while in the car parkas Ball remained in the back-seat.

The laughter continued between the officers as they pulled Ball into the charge room.

At 1.03am, the cell was open and Ball’s foot could be seen out of the door. Patterson checked on him without going inside.

NZ POLICE/Stuff The Hāwera Police Station car park where Ball was lifted from the patrol car and into the station.

There had been no discussion about who should be monitoring Ball, Patterson said, but other officers were also checking on him.

At 2.25am, Patterson walked past the cell and noted Ball had stopped snoring.

One of the charged officers checked Ball’s pulse and Patterson called for an ambulance.

Another charged officer commenced CPR. Ball was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later.

In cross-examination of Patterson, defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson compared the situation to intoxicated people who fall asleep at a party and may wake up with an eyebrow shaved off.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Defence Lawyer Andrew Laurenson is representing one of the three charged officers.

“Those people are asleep and you can’t rouse them,” Laurenson said. “You don’t take them to hospital, do you?”

Patterson said “no”.

“That’s the type of context you found with Mr Ball,” Laurenson asked, to which Patterson replied “correct”.

However, Patterson said officers had previously taken intoxicated people to hospital.

Senior constable Rocco Gous, who also helped lift Ball into the station, described him as having limp limbs and appearing unconscious.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Senior constable Rocco Gous was unsure whether Ball was unconscious or “having” the police officers on.

Gous said Ball’s eyes were partway open and he appeared to be grinning.

“We were unsure if he was unconscious or having us on.”

When Ball was moved into the recovery position he made “sighing and grunting” noises, Gous said.

St John paramedic Duncan Dunning, fire station officer Julian Gooderidge, and detectives Kelly Povey and Jason Wright also gave evidence.

The trial continues.