Family of a March 15 terror attack victim allegedly subjected to racial abuse, police lay charge

Aya Al-Umari speaks at the sentencing of the terrorist responsible for the March 15, 2019, shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

A woman has been charged after allegedly racially abusing the mother and sister of a March 15 victim in a Canterbury store.

Two videos posted to Twitter showed Aya Al-Umari and her mother Janna Ezat being harassed by an older couple at the Rangiora Farmers store on December 28.

In the videos, which had been viewed thousands of times, the couple repeatedly asked her if she was a “born and bred” New Zealander.

SUPPLIED Hussein Al-Umari and his sister, Aya Al-Umari, in early 2018.

Al-Umari’s brother and Ezat's son, Hussein Al-Umari, died at the Masjid An-Nur (Al-Noor mosque) during the March 15 terror attack.

Rangiora woman, Glenda Millicent Duff, appeared before a register at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with using insulting words while being reckless about whether any person was alarmed or insulted by those words.

She allegedly said, “don’t worry, it won't be long before they leave our country” and questioned whether Al-Umari and her mother were “born and bred” in New Zealand.

The 68-year-old made no application for name suppression, a court staff member confirmed. She would next appear in court on May 31.

The charge carried a maximum penalty of a $1000 fine.

Aya Al-Umari earlier told Stuff she had been at the make-up counter with her mother, discussing a shade of lipstick in Arabic, when she alleged they were harassed.

“As we are in a pandemic, mum does the sensible thing and tries the lipstick on her sanitised hand, then from her hands applies it to her lips.”

She alleged an older woman standing nearby turned to her husband, and said, “she shouldn't be doing that”, and later “it's OK, it won't be long before they leave our country”.

“A million things were going around my head... I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked by her audacity.”

Al-Umari said she was grateful to other customers who stood up for her, and for the “overwhelming” number of messages of support that flooded her inbox.

“My message to others is if you see racist behaviour like this happening then call it out. It shows solidarity, and that this woman’s behaviour is not OK.”