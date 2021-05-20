Police investigating Northland shooting say it was not random

Police are assuring members of the public that a shooting where a woman was hurt was not a random incident.

The woman is now in a stable condition in Whangārei Hospital, after the incident early on Monday morning.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Waimate North – a small Far North town inland from the Bay of Islands – shortly before 1am.

Marion van dijk/Stuff Police are investigating the shooting but say those involved were known to each other.

A woman then turned up to Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. A police spokeswoman said it was not a life-threatening injury, and she is in a stable condition.

Police have been investigating the incident and have been speaking to a number of people.

Waimate Mission House is a key feature of Northland's historic Waimate North.

“Police want to reassure the community that this does not appear to be a random incident and those involved appeared to be known to each other,” the spokeswoman said.

Waimate North is the site of New Zealand’s first inland mission station, which was established in 1830.

The incident happened just days after Police Minister Poto Williams and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced a crackdown on organised crime and firearm ownership.