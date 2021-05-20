Two more patients discharged from hospital after Dunedin Countdown stabbing

Four people were injured, three critically, during a stabbing attack at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin.

Two more victims of a stabbing incident inside a Dunedin supermarket have been released from hospital.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed just one patient now remains in Dunedin Hospital, and that that unnamed person was now “progressing well on a general ward”.

Four people – two men and two women – were injured when they were stabbed in an attack which unfolded inside a pharmacy at the Dunedin central Countdown on May 10.

Three of those victims suffered critical injuries at the scene.

One of the injured, understood to be a female Countdown worker, was discharged last week.

In a statement issued by police earlier this week, the victims said they had had received messages of support from both the wider Dunedin community and around New Zealand.

“As they come to terms with what happened and begin to heal both physically and mentally, this support and aroha has been greatly appreciated,” the statement said.

“The victims and their families, while understanding the interest and concern about what has occurred, also respectfully request privacy going forward.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services were called to a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin last week after a stabbing.

After the attack Dr Rich Stephenson, Southern DHB clinical director for the emergency department, said the victims' injuries were “significant” and would have long term consequences.

A 42-year-old man appeared the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday on four counts of attempted murder.

He will appear again in June.