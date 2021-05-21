Two arrested after elderly woman attacked and robbed in Whangārei

Police have arrested two women in connection with an aggravated robbery which left an elderly woman with facial injuries.

The elderly woman was attacked and robbed of her handbag in the Whangārei suburb of Tikipunga last Thursday night.

She was returning home to her retirement village from a night out at dinner at the time.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Police have been investigating the aggravated robbery of an elderly woman in Tikipunga since it occurred last Thursday. (File photo)

Pictures of the woman’s bruised face have been circulating on social media since the incident.

READ MORE:

* Disabled man on mobility scooter beaten with planks, was unable to call for help

* Violence and fights on Whangārei shared path concerns users, principals

* Northland police warn public: Lock cars, remove valuables, park away from road

* Police officer wiped pepper spray in woman's eye in unlawful search in Whangārei



According to a post by members of the victim’s family, the attackers punched her in the face three times and tried to take her car keys, before making off with her handbag and phone.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Two women, aged 20 and 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the incident. (File photo)

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford said Whangārei police have been working tirelessly to find those responsible for the incident, since it occurred.

Two women, aged 20 and 27, were arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated robbery.

Crawford hoped the result would provide some form of comfort for the victim, whom police have been supporting.

He wanted to thank members of the public who came forward with information in relation to the case.

Crawford also acknowledged Acting Detective Sergeant Steve Anderson and his “dedicated team” for their hard work to bring about this result.

The two women are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Saturday.