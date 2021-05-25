Shoe shop worker admits lewd acts with other people's footwear

In the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, Malachai Wylie admitted two charges of offensive behaviour and one of theft.

A former shoe shop worker has admitted performing lewd acts with other people’s footwear, and stealing an insole.

Malachai Scott Roger Wylie, 23, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to two charges of offensive behaviour at the city’s Number One Shoes store.

The offences happened on April 4 and April 15. He also admitted stealing an insole from a shoe on March 19.

Wylie was an employee of the shop at the time.

READ MORE:

* Nelson dairy robbery look-out remanded for sentencing

* Mum more than twice drink-drive limit when she drove through fence

* Man caught drink-driving on way to job interview



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Number One Shoes on The Square in Palmerston North.

For several years Wylie messaged women using fake profiles on social media asking for pictures of their shoes. These were posted on fetish websites without the women’s knowledge, in some cases with pictures of the women too.

The Number One Shoes offending also involved online posts to a shoe fetish forum.

According to a court summary of the offending, during the April 4 and 15 incidents Wylie took photos of female customers’ running shoes, which they had taken off while trying on other pairs.

He spat in the shoes, taking photos of this. The photos and descriptions of what happened were posted to the forum.

The March 19 theft came about because Wylie again photographed a customer’s shoes while she was trying on other pairs. He removed the insoles, putting them in his pocket and failing to return them. Again, photos and a description of what happened were put online.

Wylie told police he ran out of time to return the insoles, so took them home and performed a sexual act over them. He admitted spitting in the other two women's shoes.

Defence lawyer Richard Bedford asked for a report under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons Act) into the type and length of sentence for Wylie, as well as conditions that can be imposed.

Bedford also sought a pre-sentence report, with a section looking into electronically monitored sentences, and a referral for a possible restorative justice meeting between Wylie and his victims.

“The defendant realises that people may or may not want to participate in that, but he’s certainly willing to go through the process if that can be of benefit.”

Judge Ian Carter ordered the two reports and agreed an approach to restorative justice can be made.

He convicted Wylie and bailed him until sentencing in July. The court summary says Wylie has previously appeared in court, but doesn't say what for.

Stuff reported earlier in May that in 2020 Wylie was a student teacher at Manawatū schools.

One of those, Freyberg High School, called in an Education Ministry trauma crisis team to help staff and students.

The school’s principal, Peter Brooks, said students felt violated that Wylie had been in their class.

Number One Shoes has said it was helping police with its investigation and would conduct an independent review of its processes.