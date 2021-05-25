Otāhuhu homicide: Shooting victim named by police, investigation continues

Loud bangs were heard before a person died at an address in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

A man shot dead in the south Auckland suburb of Otāhuhu over the weekend has been named as 31-year-old Alec Moala.

Moala was fatally shot on Beatty St at 2.15am on Sunday. Police said the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alec Moala was killed on Beatty St in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said Moala was from Papatoetoe, and police and victim support were providing his family with support.

“A post-mortem was completed yesterday and police are continuing to make a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, including speaking to several people in Beatty Street and the wider Ōtāhuhu area.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated by police.

READ MORE:

* One person dead in Auckland, police launch homicide investigation



“Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information about what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Adkin said he was confident there were people out there who knew who was responsible for Moala’s death.

“We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police for the sake of Mr Moala’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.