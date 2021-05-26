Man guilty of possessing Isis propaganda material, but not guilty of possessing a hunting knife

The man has been on trial at the High Court at Auckland. (File photo)

An Auckland man has been found guilty of accessing Isis propaganda material in 2018.

On Wednesday, after nearly four hours of deliberations, a jury at the High Court at Auckland found him guilty of two charges of possessing objectionable publications and failing to comply with a search.

The jury found him not guilty of a third charge of possessing another objectionable publication – a video showing people being killed – and also not guilty of possessing a knife without lawful authority.

Earlier this week, the man took to the stand in his own defence claiming he was only learning about his religion and he was put in jail because he is a Muslim.

However, crown prosecutor Henry Steele said it was no coincidence the man had bought a hunting knife then watched an instructional video on how to use it.

Over the course of the trial, two nasheeds – chants or hymns with still imagery – and a video were played to the jury.

The three publications have been classified as objectionable by the Censor for promoting acts of terrorism, extreme violence and cruelty, the court previously heard.

The jury found him not guilty of possessing the video, however guilty of possessing the nasheeds.

CATRIN OWEN/Stuff The hunting knife purchased by the Auckland man after he is accused of repeatedly watching Isis propaganda videos.

The Crown’s case is these particular nasheeds and video were “clearly designed” to inspire and celebrate the cause of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis).

One of the nasheeds shows a single still image of a figure carrying a machine gun and the Isis flag.

The lyrics reference violent acts including decapitation and terrorism.

The second nasheed explicitly encourages terrorist attacks on the countries of disbelievers.

A seven-minute video, which is the cause of the third objectionable publication charge, shows people being murdered by Isis.

The video also provides instruction on how to kill non-Muslims.

When asked by Steele about the video, the defendant said he could not remember, despite them being bookmarked on his computer.

“I told you ... I have seen worse than that,” the man said.

The defendant’s internet history was also examined during the police investigation by detective Victoria Crichton.

Steve Allen/Agencies The Isis flag features in the nasheeds.

His Google searches and bookmarks included: Islamic State dress, New Zealand prison clothes and food, improvised explosive devices, heroes of Isis, and an Isis-issued booklet on how to avoid being detected by Western security.

The defendant told the jury his Google searches were simply him checking on something he had read on the news.

He also said his search which included the keywords: “Captive by the enemies of Allah”, was only used to check his spelling.

“You put me in jail because I am a Muslim and you don’t like my religion. That makes you an enemy. Allah says you will be punished,” he told Steele.

The defendant also searched for a hunting knife and sought out the shop where he would eventually purchase the knife, the court heard.

Detective Crichton told the jury the defendant had been arrested in 2017 after police became concerned about his internet activity.

When questioned by the defendant's lawyer Kieran Raftery QC about the previous offending, Crichton said he was eventually charged with a number of offences relating to distributing objectionable material and was held in custody.

He admitted the charges of possessing restricted material.

Kieran Raftery QC acted on behalf of the defendant.

The man applied for bail, however it was opposed due to police concerns he had a high risk of reoffending.

Ahead of his sentencing in 2018, he was granted electronically monitored bail. He was then arrested on August 9, 2018 for the current charges, the detective confirmed.

In relation to the charge about owning a knife, the defendant told the court he had always owned a knife for protection.

A hunting knife was seized by the police following the accused’s first arrest in May 2017, the court heard.

He said he informed the police of the knife because he did not want it to be a surprise to officers searching his home.

It was not illegal to buy a knife while on bail and it was not illegal to own a knife in your own home, he told the jury.

He got the knife delivered to his home address instead of leaving the store with it because he did not want the police to put a “fake charge” on him.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald convicted the man on the three charges he was found guilty on and remanded him in custody for sentencing on July 6.