High-profile gang member found with $109,000 cash before getting donations to help 'turn his life around'

A high-profile Mongrel Mob member and fitness trainer was found with $109,000 cash just days before he began receiving donations through a Givealittle webpage to turn his life around.

Poutawa ‘’Puk’’ Kireka, 33, gained worldwide attention in mid-2019 after stating he was finding it difficult to find a job with “Notorious’’ tattooed across his face.

Rapper 50 Cent used his personal Instagram account to poke fun at Kireka’s tattoo.

Kireka said at the time: “I will always be a Mobster, but it's important to show we can have better lifestyles. I want to bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle.”

He was quoted elsewhere as saying he had not offended since turning his life around in 2017.

In June 2019, a Givealittle page was created to raise funds to help Kireka so he could “pursue a better education resulting in a job”.

Fifty-two people donated $1364 to the cause before the page was closed in January 2020.

Stuff can now report that on June 11, 2019, a police search of Kireka’s house uncovered numerous items of Mongrel Mob paraphernalia, including Kireka’s ‘’vice president’’ patch, along with bundles of cash totalling $109,766.30, 10.44 grams of methamphetamine and 0.698g of ecstasy.

He was subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of ecstasy. Kireka denied the charges.

The charges were withdrawn following a pre-trial hearing in October last year because of an error made by police when conducting their search warrant, meaning the evidence of the drugs and cash they found in Kireka’s possession was inadmissible.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange told Stuff this week that police had been executing a search warrant at Kireka’s address in relation to an unrelated matter. When police found the cash and drugs they invoked powers under the Search and Surveillance Act to conduct a warrantless search. In such cases police must consider whether it is practicable to obtain a warrant.

“The officer in charge made this decision based on his assessment that it was not practicable to make an oral warrant application at that time,” de Lange said.

Despite the charges being withdrawn, the Crown was successful in obtaining a forfeiture order for the cash.

The forfeiture order was granted by Justice Francis Cooke because “it is the property that has wholly or in part been acquired as a result of, or directly or indirectly derived from significant criminal activity”.

Kireka has been a member of the Mongrel Mob since 2008 and has served two prison sentences for violence-related charges.

In February last year he was sentenced to six months’ supervision after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner.

He now runs health and fitness training programmes through his website Fit2Guk.com.

Kireka did not wish to comment.