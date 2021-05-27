Man's wife denied him shower hours before he died in his own waste, court hears

Malia Li has denied the manslaughter of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa.

A woman wept as she told a court she found her disabled nephew sitting in his own urine and unable to talk, hours before he died.

Maile Kaufusi said that when she tried to help her nephew, her nephew’s wife threatened to call the police.

Kaufusi gave evidence at the trial of Malia Li, who has denied a charge of manslaughter relating to the death of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa.

The Crown says Li neglected her husband, who had suffered strokes, by leaving him in his own waste fused to a chair, where he died of infected pressure sores. One of the sores on his buttocks went through to the bone.

Li’s lawyers say they will call expert medical evidence to show the pressure sores could have developed quickly.

Kaufusi said she and her daughter visited Li and Epeneisa just hours before Epenisa died of blood poisoning, fused to his chair in his own waste.

Malia Unalotokipea Li is accused of failing to provide her disabled husband, Lanitola Epenisa, with food, water and medical help before he died while sitting in his own waste.

Giving evidence by audiovisual link from Tonga, Kaufusi told the High Court at Auckland that she had not seen her nephew for years and was visiting Auckland in October 2016 and went to his Māngere home.

She said Li let them into the living room but would not let her see Epenisa, who was in a bedroom.

“Malia said there can’t be any visits to [Epenisa], that no-one is allowed to see him – it’s prohibited by the doctor because he’s severely sick.”

Kaufusi said she asked three times to see her nephew, but Li insisted no-one could see Epenisa.

Kaufusi told Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes that she went in anyway.

Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes.

She wept as she described opening the bedroom door to find her nephew sitting on a chair without cushions, wearing nothing but a pair of boxers and a singlet.

“I could not breathe because of the smell ... It smelled like a dead animal ... it was really, really inappropriate.”

Kaufusi said Epenisa was wet, as was the rug beneath his chair. “He was not taken to the bathroom.”

She held Epenisa close to her and told him that his mother loved him and was worried.

Epenisa was unable to speak. All he could do was make a humming noise.

Kaufusi said her daughter came to the door and told her they had to go because Li was threatening to call the police.

Once back out in the living room, Kaufusi pleaded with Li.

“I said to Malia [Li]: ‘Let us shower him because he smells really bad’ ... Malia said: ‘No’ and told us to leave ... She said there would be no showering.”

But Kaufusi said Li told her to come back the following day to shower Epenisa.

Epenisa died hours later.

Under cross-examination from Li’s lawyer Nalesoni Tupou, Kaufusi was shown a photo of a tan-coloured La-Z-Boy chair. Tupou questioned where the bare metal areas were, given the chair had cushions on it.

Kaufusi suggested that perhaps Li had put the cushions back on the chair after Epenisa had died.

She confirmed Malia had been happy for her to come the next day to shower Epenisa and that was a “big deal” for her.

Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes picked up on that in re-examination, asking Kaufusi if she had been concerned about her nephew.

“I was just scared and I told my daughter that night when we left: ‘Maybe we’re going to go and maybe Malia will kill [him].”

She said she cried most of that night.

The trial, before Justice Edwin Wylie and a jury, is set to hear from 37 witnesses over the following six weeks.