Spike in car thefts across lower North Island city has police on alert

Police are cracking down on car thieves across Palmerston North following a spike in thefts.

The city has experienced a surge in thefts. In the past seven days there had been more than 40 reported car thefts, Manawatū response manager Senior Sergeant Phil Ward said.

The average per week is typically 10 to 15.

“We’ve seen a surge in vehicles being stolen, and we are aware of three different groups active in the area.

“We have a crime problem, but we’ve got a handle on it, and we're getting results.”

In the past week police made multiple arrests and ran operations around the city and Tararua, Ward said.

Around 2am on Saturday police arrested two youths who had crashed a stolen car. The pair made a run for it, but were tracked over farmland by the dog squad and appeared in Palmerston North District Court this week.

Around the same time on Sunday police apprehended three more youths who had stolen a vehicle. Officers had to spike the car to bring the vehicle to a stop.

David Unwin/Stuff Senior Sergeant Phil Ward is cracking down on car theft. Ones pictured with cones on their roofs are under investigation for theft.

One was referred to youth aid and the others also appeared in court this week.

Twenty years ago young people would steal just one car a night for a joyride, Ward said.

“Some of these thieves are quite motivated, so they’re not stealing one, they’re stealing up to 10 in a night.”

Targeting Mazdas due to their lack of security, the thieves were smashing through windows, breaking into the ignition and driving away, only to quickly ditch that vehicle for another they were interested in, Ward said.

Adults interested in the financial gain of ripping off cars were also a headache for police.

“They’re either stripped or rebirthed, or they have their plates removed for personal use,” Ward said.

Officers executed a number of search warrants around Palmerston North and in the Tararua disgtrict, discovering stolen vehicles in Milson and Woodville. Many of the tools recovered had been reported as stolen from tradespeople’s cars around Ashhurst in the past month.

David Unwin/Stuff Ashhurst Community Constable Phil Robinson will be discussing car theft prevention in Ashhurst in June.

Ashhurst was stung by an increase in thefts from and of cars in the past month, causing concern that the small town haven had turned sour.

Community Constable Phil Robinson said there had been a significant decrease in thefts in the past week since the arrests were made and patrols of the town increased.

“It just shows you what a community can do,“ he said.

“There's been a lot of public patrols in the area. They’ve all got their eyes out, so as long as they keep it up, it will stay quiet.”

Ward said it could be frustrating finding your vehicle had been broken into or disappeared overnight, but he assured the community police were working to hold offenders to account.

“It’s just that feeling of violation. It's very upsetting because for some people the car is the second biggest investment that they’ll have in their life.

“It's our job to make sure that they’re not only safe, but feel safe too.”

Even though it appeared key players targeting vehicles had met the law, Ward said people needed to take responsibility and take some small steps to deter thieves.

Removing items from cars, using steering locks and securing cars in driveways or parking them under light was a good way to make sure your car stays safe, he said.

A car theft prevention day, to be held in Ashhurst, had also been scheduled for June.