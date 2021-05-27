Arthur Taylor brokers peaceful rearrest of fugitive using helicopter

A fugitive has been helicoptered out of dense Otago bush aided by notorious career criminal Arthur Taylor, who brokered a peaceful arrest.

The unique recapture of James Matthew Bryant unfolded on Thursday, after the 32-year-old had allegedly been on the run from police for more than a month while on bail. Bryant is facing charges including assault with a weapon, wounding with intent to injure, and several charges of posting harmful digital communications. Police considered him dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

It’s understood Bryant was delivered to the Dunedin Police Station about 4pm on Thursday after he contacted jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor, who is on parole in Dunedin, for help. Taylor said he helped charter a helicopter to Herbert, north Otago, where Bryant was hiding out.

Hazel Heal/Supplied James Bryant in the bush as the helicopter landed.

Taylor’s legal advocate, Hazel Heal, took the chopper and helped retrieve Bryant. “He wanted to come out in style,” said Taylor, adding the helicopter was at Bryant’s expense.

Taylor and Heal then helped him get his affairs in order. Taylor said they had a meal of oysters and champagne, before taking him to the police station. “It was his first decent meal in weeks,” Taylor said.

Bryant had previously helped Taylor create a website for his legal work.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff James Bryant is taken to Dunedin Police Station by Arthur Taylor and Hazel Heal.

Bryant is facing charges following a violent melee believed to involve flatmates at a Dunedin home in April in which one person suffered cuts to their head. It’s understood Bryant failed to appear in court on April 20, while out on bail. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hazel Heal said she got involved with the objective of returning Bryant safely to police, so his alleged victims’ minds could be put at rest. Bryant had been hiding out in a tramping hut and was “pretty happy to see us”.

Taylor has been serving the remainder of his 17-year, six-month sentence in Dunedin after being paroled in 2019 for convictions including kidnapping, having explosives, weapons and drugs.

With an extensive criminal history, Taylor taught himself law behind bars and took on several precedent setting cases against Corrections.