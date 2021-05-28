Man denies beating estranged wife's new partner to death with a hammer

Niraj Nilesh Prasad is accused of murdering Faiz Ali by bludgeoning him with a hammer at his home.

A man has denied allegedly bludgeoning his estranged wife’s partner to death at a block of flats in Christchurch.

Niraj Nilsesh Prasad, 38, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday via audio-visual link charged with murdering Faiz Ali in February.

His lawyer, James Rapley QC, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf before Justice Cameron Mander.

SUPPLIED Christchurch man Faiz Ali was allegedly murdered on Armagh St on February 21, 2021.

Prasad was remanded in custody until August 6. A two-week trial has been set for August 2022.

Police were called to a block of flats on Armagh St in the city at about 7.35pm on February 21, where they found Ali’s body.

Witnesses reported seeing a bloodied man carrying a hammer fleeing the scene.

Prasad was arrested a short time later.

Ali was in a relationship with Prasad’s estranged wife at the time of his death.

He worked as a manager at Krazy Price Mart in Phillipstown, and had moved to New Zealand from Fiji about six years ago.

Many of his family still live in Fiji and were unable to attend his funeral due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Police talk to members of the public near the scene of Faiz Ali's death on Armagh St in Christchurch.

One of his colleagues, Nishaal Nikesh, previously told Stuff Ali was a “very joyful person”.

“He always had a smile on his face. Very good customer-interactions, everyone would love spending time with him.

“He used to be one hell of a funny person, he didn't hold any personal grudges or have any issues with anyone.”