Vehicles seized after large gang tangi in Hawke's Bay
Police have seized four vehicles after large gang tangi was held in Hawke’s Bay earlier this week.
It was estimated 1200 attended the tangi after a senior member of the Mongrel Mob died in Flaxmere last Friday.
The procession on Tuesday afternoon caused significant congestion on State Highway 2 south of Pakipaki.
READ MORE:
* Arrests made after gang members attend senior Mongrel Mob leader's tangi in Hawke's Bay
* Huge Mongrel Mob funeral procession stops traffic in Hawke's Bay
* Large presence expected after death of Mongrel Mob member
The vehicles were seized after police followed-up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and burn-outs.
Police are continuing to view video footage and photographs and were “committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable.”
Seven people were also arrested after the tangi for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
*Police continue to ask that anyone with any information or images/footage gets in contact with Police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Stuff