Vehicles seized after large gang tangi in Hawke's Bay

A large gang tangi on State Highway 2 outside of Hastings on Tuesday.

Police have seized four vehicles after large gang tangi was held in Hawke’s Bay earlier this week.

It was estimated 1200 attended the tangi after a senior member of the Mongrel Mob died in Flaxmere last Friday.

The procession on Tuesday afternoon caused significant congestion on State Highway 2 south of Pakipaki.

The vehicles were seized after police followed-up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and burn-outs.

Police are continuing to view video footage and photographs and were “committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable.”

Seven people were also arrested after the tangi for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Police continue to ask that anyone with any information or images/footage gets in contact with Police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.