Duo who tried to put spoon up friend's bottom discharged without conviction

The High Court has granted discharges without conviction to two people involved in trying to put a spoon up someone’s bottom.

The duo, a male and female, may also be granted permanent name suppression.

The pair appealed their convictions to the High Court, after they were sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court to four weeks’ community detention and ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the victim.

The female had earlier admitted indecent assault and the male pleaded guilty to inciting indecent assault against a person in June 2019.

The victim was a friend who regularly partied with the other two.

The victim was asleep when the male started filming him while the female tried to put a plastic spoon in the victim’s anus.

The male moved at times to try to get a better angle for his video.

The victim woke up at one stage and asked what was happening.

The pair suggested he use the spoon to eat ice cream.

Their application in the district court for a discharge without conviction was declined due to how serious the indecent assault was.

But in a High Court judgment released in May, Justice Jill Mallon​ said it was clear the offending was supposed to be a funny incident instead of a sexually motivated offence.

She took into account statements the pair made to pre-sentence report writers and in affidavits.

The male said they were all “having a laugh” and did not realise how serious the situation could get.

The female also said she thought they were “having a laugh”, with her intent anything but sexual or malicious.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon said convictions were out of all proportion for the duo who tried to put a spoon up a friend’s bottom.

The judge said it was clear the purpose of filming the incident was to show it to the victim in jest.

The defendants‘ motivations had to be assessed against the context of the relationship.

“It was a moment of mindless stupidity by drunk and/or stoned friends, intended to be funny to all of them, without any malicious or hurtful intent,” the judge said.

Nothing should take away from the emotional harm the victim may have suffered though.

There was evidence before the court he had been part of a party culture with the defendants, which involved pranks, including one time filming the female on the toilet.

But just because the victim had that relationship with the duo, it did not mean he would likely think “to have his pants pulled down and a plastic takeaway spoon poked around his backside while he was passed out” would be funny, the judge said.

The consequences of conviction for the duo were very high, especially given their ages.

Both had plans for overseas travel, work and further training, all which would be made difficult with convictions.

Furthermore, they were first-time offenders who expressed remorse and did everything right after they were talked to by police, the judge said.

The female “deserved a chance to make a success of her life without the ongoing consequences she would likely suffer from a conviction for this foolish episode”, while the male’s life had changed “because of a moment of stupidity”, the judge said.

The pair did not have name suppression in the district court and were named in media reports, but have since applied for permanent name suppression.

They gave the court evidence of online and public abuse they were given after they were convicted, expressing concern more would happen if they were named again.

The judge said to a large extent “the horse has bolted”, but they had showed they were likely to suffer extreme hardship if named further.

A decision on permanent name suppression will be made at a later date.