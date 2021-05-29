Man arrested after alleged threats against MP Simeon Brown

Simeon Brown, right, complained to police on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Member of Parliament Simeon Brown.

Police said they received a complaint on Tuesday night from Brown regarding threats which were allegedly made against him.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Christchurch on Saturday.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday to face a charge of threatening to kill.

Police were still making enquiries and wouldn’t make further comment while the matter was before the court.

Brown declined to comment.