Man arrested after alleged threats against MP Simeon Brown
A man has been arrested in relation to alleged threats against Member of Parliament Simeon Brown.
Police said they received a complaint on Tuesday night from Brown regarding threats which were allegedly made against him.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Christchurch on Saturday.
He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday to face a charge of threatening to kill.
Police were still making enquiries and wouldn’t make further comment while the matter was before the court.
Brown declined to comment.
Stuff