Healthcare worker didn't check living conditions in house where man died in own waste

A healthcare worker did not check whether there was a working oven, washing machine, or accessible shower at a house where a man later died in his own waste.

Healthcare New Zealand support coordinator Reslie Jane Sy-Katu gave evidence at the High Court in Auckland on Monday in the trial of Malia Li.

Li has denied a charge of manslaughter relating to the death of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa, in October 2016.

The Crown says Li neglected her husband, who had suffered strokes, by leaving him fused to a chair, where he died of infected pressure sores.

Li’s lawyers say they will call expert medical evidence to show the pressure sores could have developed quickly.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Malia Unalotokipea Li is accused of failing to provide her disabled husband Lanitola Epenisa with food, water and medical help before he died, sitting in his own waste.

On Monday, Sy-Katu told the court she visited Epenisa in January 2016, after he had suffered two strokes.

At that meeting, Li offered to be her husband’s support worker. She told Sy-Katu they had separated and she was living at a different address.

Healthcare New Zealand had a policy against a support worker living with a client as a paid carer, the court heard.

“I was concerned because they had a previous relationship ... they might go back to that,” Sy-Katu said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Malia Li's lawyer Mark Ryan previoulsy told the jurors that they needed to focus on evidence concerned with the timing of the pressure sores.

Sy-Katu asked Li and Epenisa if they wanted to arrange another support worker as Li could not provide a separate address and the hours involved were “quite huge”.

“I told Epenisa he could have a different support worker, but he declined and said he's happy to have family members.”

A support worker from Taikura Trust checked in on the family in March 2016 and found Epenisa to be clean and healthy, the court previously heard.

But the Crown says between then and October of the same year, Li’s standard of care steadily dropped.

Under cross-examination by Li’s lawyer Mark Ryan, Sy-Katu was asked whether she checked the amenities at the house in Māngere, south Auckland.

She admitted not checking Epenisa’s sleeping arrangements, not checking to see if there was a working oven, washing machine or dryer, or if the shower was adequate for the man.

“You knew he needed assistance with going to the toilet?” Ryan asked.

Sy-Katu said she did not ask Epenisa.

She also admitted the standard of living was not up to the “optimum healthy standards”.

“Would it be fair to say Healthcare New Zealand did not ensure the living conditions were safe and healthy?' Ryan asked.

“We provide the personal cares of the client ... not home management,” Sy-Katu replied.

Sy-Katu also said a client has a right under the Bill of Rights Act to refuse to undergo medical care.

The trial, before Justice Edwin Wylie and a jury, continues.