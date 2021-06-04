Dilworth School: Two more men arrested over alleged historical sexual offending

Auckland's Dilworth School leaders apologise after six men were arrested on charges of historical abuse at the boarding school.

Police have arrested two more men, a 73-year-old and a 39-year-old, over alleged historical sexual offending linked to Auckland’s Dilworth School.

The 73-year-old has been charged with three counts of indecent assault, while the 39-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual violation.

They are the 10th and 11th men to be charged over alleged abuse at Dilworth.

Additional charges have also been laid against two men, linked to Dilworth, who are already before the court, police said.

A 61-year-old is facing an indecent assault charge, while a 73-year-old is facing five charges of indecent assault.

All four men will appear in the Auckland District Court on June 8.

The arrests have been made under Operation Beverly, an ongoing investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at the central Auckland boys’ school.

In 2020, Dilworth came into spotlight for historical sexual offending dating back as far as the 1970s and as recent to the 2000s.

To date, there are a total of 11 men charged for a number of sex and drugs charges, including alleged sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying drugs.

In late May, former school tutor Keith William Dixon died while facing historical sex abuse charges relating to three boys under the age of 16.

Dixon is the third man who has died while facing historical child sex abuse allegations connected to Dilworth School in the past six months

Rex Clarence McIntosh, 79, had pleaded not guilty to three charges of indecent assault. He died in hospital on May 10.

In November 2020, former Scout master Richard Charles Galloway died of cancer.

Former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson has pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced to three years and seven months in jail.

The remaining men have denied the charges and are set to go to trial.

Chairman of Dilworth Trust Board Aaron Snodgrass, said none of these individuals continued to be connected to the school.

“We take any allegations of inappropriate or illegal behaviour extremely seriously and see abuse of any form as a breach of trust for which the consequences are profound,” he said.

“We have been determined to confront honestly and openly what has happened and make sure that we do everything in our power moving forward to create and maintain an environment where our young men are safe.

“The Board deeply regrets and apologises that some of our old boys have suffered abuse while in our care.”

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said he has now spoken to more than 150 former students, but is encouraging anyone with information who has not yet spoken with the investigation team to get in touch.

Contact Operation Beverly staff on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.