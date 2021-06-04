Man arrested, charged in relation to May shooting in Avondale, West Auckland

A 31-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. (File photo)

Police have arrested and charged a man, after a shooting in West Auckland’s Avondale last week.

A man was taken to Waitākere Hospital with a gunshot wound following the shooting, about 1.20am on May 27.

He was later taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

On Friday, police arrested a 31-year-old man in Glen Eden, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

“He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday.

“Police want to reassure the community that this does not appear to be a random incident,” police said previously.