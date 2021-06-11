Indian deportee avoids jail, will serve home detention in Sikh temple

Ravideep Singh Parmar​ will serve his home detention sentence at a Sikh temple, the Palmerston North District Court heard.

A man who indecently assaulted a woman in her bedroom has the Sikh community to thank for not ending up in prison.

Ravideep Singh Parmar​​ has served one month into a four-month home detention sentence for indecently assaulting a woman in September 2019.

He kissed her, placed her on a bed and tried to force her to her room.

He told police he did nothing wrong, and repeated the denial when he was sentenced in May.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said he only pleaded guilty to get the case finished.

Parmar’s fate has been up in the air the past week, as the people he was serving home detention with were kicking him out.

He had been living off of the charity of others for some time due to the charges and the fact he had a deportation order against him for driving offences.

As home detention is a substitute for prison, he was looking at going to jail if he did not find an alternative place to serve home detention.

He cannot be deported back to India while serving a sentence.

Immigration NZ told Stuff it was having issues deporting people due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially if deportees required escorts.

Judge Lance Rowe​ said at a previous court hearing he would cancel Parmar’s sentence if it meant he would be deported.

In court on Friday, defence lawyer Paul Murray​ said members of the Sikh community had given Parmar a place to serve his sentence.

The address the judge gave when transferring the home detention sentence matches to a Sikh temple in Palmerston North.

Parmar’s sentence was transferred to the temple on Friday.