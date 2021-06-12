Woman charged over 180 pieces of stolen mail on Auckland's North Shore

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of mail theft may contact police by phoning 105. (File photo)

Police have recovered 180 pieces of stolen mail on Auckland’s North Shore.

The unopened letters were found in a vehicle on Browns Bay Rd on June 1, after reports of mail going missing in the Torbay, Browns Bay and Rothesay Bay areas, police said in a statement.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with receiving stolen property and is due to appear in court on June 16, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The mail has been returned to the correct addresses.

Sarge Fit/Supplied Police said mail theft was on the rise in Auckland following complaints from Ellerslie residents last week.

Anyone who believes they may have had their mail stolen may contact police by phoning 105.

“We want to reassure the community that we take mail thefts seriously, and we will charge those found to be responsible,” the police statement continued.

Suspicious activity can be reported to police in real time by phoning 111.

Police previously told Stuff that mail theft was on the rise throughout Auckland, following reports that residents in Ellerslie were facing regular theft and vandalism of their mailboxes.

“It’s almost two years now since [it] started, and now it’s like every day,” Ellerslie local Sarge Fit said on Friday.

Recently police arrested two people, a man and a woman who were charged with theft, in relation to stolen mail in Greenlane.

“We strongly encourage people to clear their mail regularly, and if they are getting debit or credit cards or anything of value sent to their address, to direct it to a secure mail box,” a police spokeswoman said.