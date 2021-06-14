Arthur Allan Thomas to face trial for alleged historical sex offending

Arthur Allan Thomas appears at the Manukau District Court where he is on trial, accused of historical sexual offending.

Jurors in the trial of Arthur Allan Thomas will hear evidence from 12 witnesses, a court has heard.

Thomas, now aged 83, was twice wrongfully convicted for the murders of Jeannette and Harvey Crewe, but now faces a historical rape charge and four charges of indecent assault.

The charges relate to two women.

Thomas has denied the charges and faces a two-week jury trial at the Manukau District Court.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Perkins QC said on Monday he will call 12 witnesses.

Some of those witnesses will claim to have been present when the offending is said to have happened.

Thomas’ lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said her client strenuously denied the allegations.

“These allegations are not true. He has never wavered.”

Judge John Bergseng told the jurors not to do any research of their own.

“The name Arthur Allan Thomas may be familiar to some of you,” he said.

“It is important Mr Thomas is only to be tried in relation to the information in front of you.”

He warned the jurors not to go on the internet and not to announce on Facebook that they were members of the jury.

Strict suppression orders made by the court in December 2019 remain in place.

Those orders prevent Stuff from reporting much of the opening addresses and the evidence expected over the next two weeks.