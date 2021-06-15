Killer doctor's suspected suicide sparks change to court protocols

The prison death of a Dunedin doctor who murdered a teenage girl has sparked a change to the information provided to Corrections when an inmate’s appeal is dismissed.

Venod Skantha was jailed for at least 19 years after fatally stabbing 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush at her Dunedin home on February 3, 2018.

Skantha, 33, died in a suspected suicide at Otago Corrections Facility on April 14, shortly after learning an appeal against his conviction had been dismissed.

Prison staff were not notified of the court’s decision.

Corrections conducted an internal review of events leading up to Skantha’s death.

Following an Official Information Act request from Stuff, the department refused to release the review's findings, but provided two emails detailing changes that had been made in the wake of the incident.

Shane Rush, the father of Amber-Rose Rush, reads a statement outside the High Court at Dunedin after Venod Skantha was found guilty of her murder in November 2019.

One of the emails, sent by a senior Corrections' adviser a day after Skantha’s death, noted the courts were not required to notify prison officials of appeal outcomes unless an inmate was unrepresented, or was successful in their appeal and immediate action was needed.

Skantha’s death prompted a review of that requirement, including whether the Court of Appeal should formally notify Corrections when a prisoner's appeal was dismissed.

It would mean Corrections officers could “conduct appropriate at-risk assessments for prisoners who have received bad news’’.

However, some privacy matters would need to be worked through, the adviser noted.

Amber Rose-Rush was killed by Venod Skantha in her Dunedin home in 2018.

A response sent on April 23 confirmed the Court of Appeal registry would start notifying Corrections before any criminal appeal judgment was released.

The policy could be extended to other courts, Ministry of Justice senior courts group manager Andrea King wrote in the email.

Corrections health services deputy chief executive Juanita Ryan told Stuff the department was “committed to preventing unnatural deaths and life-threatening incidents of self-harm” in prisons.

Suicide prevention training had been introduced to Arohata Prison, Manawatu Prison, Mt Eden Corrections Facility, and Rimutaka Prison in recent years due to their high remand populations, or because there had been serious incidents.

All prisons would receive the training by the end of the year.

Other measures were also being rolled-out, including analysing health data and adding 11 new nurse roles that were focused on mental health.

Ryan said all suspected suicide deaths in custody were reported to police and were subject to a coronial inquest and an investigation by a Corrections inspector.

Any recommendations from the investigations would be “actioned appropriated”, she said.