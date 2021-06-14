Man accused of violent attack faces charges of assaulting four other people

A man accused of a random violent assault on an elderly man in Hastings has appeared in court charged with assaulting the man and four other people.

Members of the public helped police track down the man following a serious assault on the man in Hastings on Sunday morning.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was assaulted in the King St and Heretaunga St area before 11am and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was given first aid by members of the public, who called emergency services then followed the alleged offender before he was arrested by police.

READ MORE:

* Public help police track down offender after elderly man assaulted in Hastings

* Nelson man faces 12 charges after alleged assault on father in Marlborough Sounds

* Five more people arrested after Waimarama assault



The 27-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday. He faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of the man.

He also faces two charges of assaulting two females in central Hastings on the same day, one charge of injuring with intent to injure a person on Saturday and a charge of common assault against another person earlier this month.

The man was granted interim name suppression. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until next month.