Foster carer claims automatism due to pills, booze, Keto diet behind alleged indecent acts

An Oranga Tamariki foster carer is on trial in the Palmerston North District Court, accused of performing indecent acts on two girls in his care.

Defence lawyer William Kronast​ told the Palmerston North District Court on Monday the man did not deny much of what the girls said about him.

But the man denies indecently assaulting them, claiming automatism.

Stuff has not named the man to ensure the girls, who have permanent name suppression, are not identified.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Harvey​ said the girls, who were in Oranga Tamariki care, lived with the man and his partner for some time before the incident in April 2019.

The girls were indecently assaulted on the first night back at home after some time away, Harvey said.

They were picked up by an associate afterwards, while emergency services were called to get the man, who spent the night at a police station.

He told police the next day he had no memory of the event, but he did not doubt what the girls said and would not blame alcohol for what happened, Harvey said.

Kronast said the man was on a variety of medications, including lorazepam​, at the time.

That medication, combined with a Keto diet, ongoing sleep apnea and two-thirds of a bottle of gin, meant he was not in control of himself, Kronast said.

Medical experts would tell the trial how that combination impacted the mind.

Gelling was heard on the phone immediately after the alleged assaults saying aliens were coming to kill people, Kronast said.

“We are not here simply because [the man] got sloshed.

“If that was the case, it wouldn’t have come to this.”

An interview with one of the girls was played in court on Monday afternoon, during which she said the man asked for help setting up a Tinder account.

He gave her a massage, which was not unusual but eventually made her anxious.

She moved away and tried to put washing on the line, but he went over and grabbed some of her underwear, which he smelt and said was amazing, she said.

He gave her another massage, during which he touched her indecently, she said.

He later rubbed her leg, which made her nervous and concerned about what to say or do.

She did not think the man was drunk, as he appeared to be drinking water, ice and lime, but he was not acting normally.

When giving evidence in court, she said she had enjoyed living at the man's home.

“We liked that it was supposed to be a permanent home.”

None of her evidence was challenged by Kronast.

The trial, before Judge Jim Large​ and a jury of 12, is likely to take four days.