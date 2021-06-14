Armed police search Feilding house a day after alleged gunman evades capture

Armed police cordon off Chamberlain St in Feilding, and search a property down the street from the Makino Dairy.

Armed police blocked off a Feilding street to search a house a day after a gunman slipped through the net of a manhunt in the town.

Half a dozen patrol cars and a police van were spotted rushing out of Palmerston North around lunchtime on Monday, and arriving in Feilding shortly afterwards.

Stuff asked police for information on what was happening just before 1pm, but for almost two hours police media spokespeople said they could not find any signs of an incident in Feilding.

A Stuff reporter spoke to several eyewitnesses at the scene who saw armed police block off Chamberlain St, across the road from the Makino Dairy, and swarm a house a little further down the road.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A police spokeswoman wouldn’t say if armed police searching a Chamberlain St property in Feilding at 12.20pm on Monday was connected to the ongoing search for a man who pulled a gun on police and a member of the public on Sunday.

Two witnesses provided video of the incident.

When Stuff went back to police after speaking to those near the house, a spokeswoman confirmed police carried out a “pre-planned search warrant” at a Chamberlain St property at 12.20pm.

The spokeswoman said no further information was available on why the search warrant was issued, or what they were looking for.

Police would not say if the warrant was connected to the ongoing search for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on police and a member of the public in Feilding on Sunday.

Palmerston North area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan told Stuff a motorist pulled a firearm out, then fled, when police stopped his vehicle in Feilding at 11am.

The same driver was believed to have taken a vehicle from another motorist at gunpoint.

The man was last seen in a silver Holden Commodore sedan, registration number DTE593.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or anything suspicious is urged to call police on 111, or make an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and not approach the vehicle.

This was the second firearms' offence in the region, after gunshots were reported in the Palmerston North suburb of Milson on Friday.

Police said two people were arrested in relation to that incident, but there wasn’t enough evidence to charge either of them under the requirements of the Solicitor General Prosecution Guidelines.