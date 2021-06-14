Countdown stabbing attack 'very much on our minds', injured couple say

Four people were injured, three critically, during a stabbing attack at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin.

The stabbing attack that left a husband and wife seriously injured in a central Dunedin supermarket is “still very much on our minds’’, the couple say.

Vanessa Andrews and Jorge Fuenzalida, two of the four victims of the attack at Countdown on May 10, released a joint statement on Monday afternoon.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to all the people who were involved in our rescue at Countdown supermarket recently; from the staff at Countdown, to the police, St John Ambulance, and the doctors, nurses, physio and all other staff at Dunedin Hospital.

‘’What happened that day in Countdown is still very much on our minds.'’

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

During that attack, which also injured two Countdown workers, it is understood the couple went to the aid of others and were seriously injured themselves.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services outside Dunedin central Countdown after a stabbing incident on May 10, 2021.

‘’We try to help people where we can, and that day we heard people in distress,” the statement said.

They were unable to comment further about the case, as the matter was before the courts.

‘’We would also like to express our thanks to all the staff at Otago Corrections Facility for their ongoing support.

'’From the beginning they have been outstanding.''

The couple also thanked New Zealand Customs and Police.

'’We still have a long way to recover, but we are getting there one day at a time; with some good days and some not so good days.'’

The couple asked for privacy.

All the victims had since been released from hospital.

The accused is due to appear in court next week.