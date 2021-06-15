Passengers attempt to flee after crashing into stormwater drain

Officers inspect a car that crashed into a stormwater drain after trying to evade police.

A car trying to escape police has crashed through a fence and into a drain in Palmerston North.

Officers attempted to pull over a car with three people inside after a driving complaint was reported on Thames St in Roslyn, just after 6.40am on Tuesday.

But the driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase across Roslyn into Milson.

Officer pursued the vehicle briefly before abandoning the chase, a police media spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Baby left in car after driver flees crash in Christchurch

* Police still searching for driver of stolen car after crash

* What happens when your plane is delayed for hours? You brawl, and then tweet



But staff caught up with the car when it crashed into a fence and down into a drain on John F Kennedy Drive just after 7.20am.

The people inside the car tried to flee again, but were taken into custody. One person was arrested, a police spokeswoman said.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Patrol cars arrive at the scene of a crash on Venus Way and John F Kennedy Drive on Tuesday.

The owner of the property, who didn’t want to be named, said he had just woken up and was making a coffee when he heard a loud skid.

Smashing through his fence, the car crashed down into the stormwater drain.

“The horn went for an extended period of time. When I came out the police were just parking up.”

At least eight officers and five patrol cars had arrived to inspect the scene and interview a woman who was handcuffed.

She was placed into a patrol car and taken away just after 7.30am.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Police peer over a fence to see a car that has crashed into a stormwater drain as the driver tried to escape.

Jan McLeod, 43, was in her home across the street when she heard the car skid around the corner.

From her window she could see the debris where the car smashed through the fence.

“I’m amazed they got out,” she said.

Officers remained at the scene inspecting the car and waiting for Crash Services to arrive to remove the vehicle from the drain.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident would continue, a media spokeswoman said.