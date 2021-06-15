South Auckland shopkeeper, 73, allegedly beaten with crowbar in attack

Two business owners were allegedly assaulted on Dunnotar St, Papatoetoe outside the petrol station.

A south Auckland shopkeeper and his son have allegedly been beaten in an attack involving a crowbar.

The two men, the elder of whom is well known in the Papatoetoe community, had to be tended to by emergency services after a violent altercation on June 5.

They had spotted a man on their property who they confronted, and were allegedly beaten with a crowbar, police said.

Gurpreet 'Guru' Kandola, who owns the Black Bull Sky Liquor just across the road from where the alleged attack took place, said he had seen the son a few days after the incident, but the 73-year-old father had yet to return to work.

Singh said the brazenness of the alleged attack had left him concerned for both his and his staff's safety.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Gurpreet 'Guru' Kandola said he was shocked by the brazenness of the alleged attack.

“It’s worrying that someone would do something so violent to an old man in broad daylight,” Singh said.

“It was four o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, daylight, people around.”

He said while he had been attacked in the past, he was concerned about how the alleged altercation had escalated.

He said it was incumbent on business owners to look out for each other.

Another business owner across the street, who asked not to be named, said the any violence towards fellow shopkeepers was always something to be concerned about.

But he said it was something certain businesses were more likely to experience than others.

“This was an incredibly frightening incident for the victims who both received moderate injuries,” relieving Counties Manukau West area commander Rod Honan said.

Two people had since been charged over the incident, he said.

A man, aged 33, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated injury, possessing an offensive weapon, and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard or area.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with robbery by assault.

They are both due to appear in Manukau District Court on June 29.