Handgun spotted in Palmerston North, third public firearms incident in days

Police have been searching for a person who allegedly pulled a gun on officers in Feilding on Sunday. (File photo)

Police have struggled to find a person who was reported to be holding a handgun in Palmerston North.

A member of the public reported a person in a vehicle on Roslyn's Vogel St was holding a hand gun as they drove past them just before 4pm on Monday.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle and the person, but have so far been unsuccessful, a police media spokeswoman said.

It was the third public firearms incident for Palmerston North police in less than a week.

READ MORE:

* Manawatū police are hunting for motorist with a firearm

* Palmerston North streets in line for cycle improvements

* Slug gun shots reported in attempted vehicle break-in



Officers are still hunting for a person who allegedly pulled a gun on police and stole a woman’s car in Feilding on Sunday.

Officers stormed a home on Chamberlain St just after 11am on Monday.

SUPPLIED Armed police cordon off Chamberlain St in Feilding, and search a property down the street from the Makino Dairy.

Police would not say if the warrant was connected to the ongoing search for a man who allegedly pulled the gun on officers.

Detectives were also called to Milson Line on Friday after witnesses reported hearing gun shots just before 10.50am.

The armed offenders squad was called and schools were locked down as officers attempted to find the people from the alleged shooting.

Two people were arrested later in the day, but no charges were laid due to insufficient evidence.