Armed offenders called as police search for driver in Palmerston North

Palmerston North police were searching Takaro for a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign on Tuesday morning.

Parts of a Palmerston North suburb have reopened after a police hunt failed to locate a driver who would not stop.

Cordons were put up in Takaro on Tuesday morning on Seddon and Clausen streets, Montrose Place and Aberdeen Ave. The armed offenders squad was called in.

However, cordons were lifted at about 11.03am after officers were unable to locate the motorist.

A police spokeswoman said a driver had failed to stop at a stop sign about 9.50am.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police search for a driver on the corner of Montrose Pl and Seddon St in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.

Police chased the driver and “a number of police units” were searching the area for the car and the driver.

“As a precaution, based on a risk assessment, the armed offenders squad has been advised and is in the area also,” the spokeswoman said.

Police were stopping people from entering Aberdeen Ave and stopping vehicles to check for passengers.

Stuff reporters at the scene were stopped on Seddon St, and a police officer checked the car boot to see if there was someone in there.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A police officer on the corner of Wood St and Aberdeen Ave, who was stopping cars from entering Aberdeen Ave.

A couple trying to get to their house on Seddon St were told to go and get a coffee, because the house was too close to the action.

A woman at a nearby property said she saw a car speeding around the corner and on the wrong side of the road from Liverpool St onto Seddon St just after 9.30am.

Not long after two police officers followed.

She said she thought the driver had ditched their car on Seddon St and before going down the alleyway on Montrose Pl, off Persson Pl.

She said police officers had been searching a property on Montrose Pl and were stopping cars and checking people’s boots.