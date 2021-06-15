Three arrested following manhunt across Palmerston North

Police have arrested three people who jumped from this car as they tried to escape officers.

Three people have been arrested as they ran from their car following a manhunt across Palmerston North.

Dozens of officers and armed offenders descended on Highbury just after 2pm on Tuesday after a car “failed to stop", a police media spokeswoman said.

A silver car carrying three people crashed into the grass verge of Bill Brown Park near the corner of Havelock Ave and Stillwater Pl soon afterwards.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named, was in her home across from the park when she heard the crash.

“I saw the doors [of the car] fly open and three people got out.

"The cops were yelling at them as the three people took off across the park.”

The two men and a woman ran from the vehicle across Bill Brown Park as officers, one with a dog and one dressed in armour with a gun, were quickly running behind.

“She ran into the back section of a house and the other two ran up on the bank.”

As officers arrested and removed the three people from the area, detectives remained with the vehicle inspecting its contents.

The car was taken away by crash services just before 2.30pm.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North police were searching Takaro for a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign on Tuesday morning.

The arrests come after another Palmerston North suburb was locked down earlier in the day, when a police hunt failed to locate a driver who would not stop.

Cordons were put up in Takaro on Tuesday morning on Seddon and Clausen streets, Montrose Place and Aberdeen Ave. The armed offenders squad was called in.

However, cordons were lifted at about 11.30am after officers were unable to locate the motorist.

A police spokeswoman said a driver had failed to stop at a stop sign about 9.50am.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police search for a driver on the corner of Montrose Pl and Seddon St in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.

Police chased the driver and “a number of police units” were searching the area for the car and the driver.

“As a precaution, based on a risk assessment, the armed offenders squad has been advised and is in the area also,” the spokeswoman said.

Police were stopping people from entering Aberdeen Ave and stopping vehicles to check for passengers.

Stuff reporters at the scene were stopped on Seddon St, and a police officer checked the car boot to see if there was someone in there.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A police officer on the corner of Wood St and Aberdeen Ave, who was stopping cars from entering Aberdeen Ave.

A couple trying to get to their house on Seddon St were told to go and get a coffee, because the house was too close to the action.

A woman at a nearby property said she saw a car speeding around the corner and on the wrong side of the road from Liverpool St onto Seddon St just after 9.30am.

Not long after two police officers followed.

She said she thought the driver had ditched their car on Seddon St and before going down the alleyway on Montrose Pl, off Persson Pl.

She said police officers had been searching a property on Montrose Pl and were stopping cars and checking people’s boots.

A police media spokeswoman said police were also working diligently to locate the person responsible for events in Feilding on Sunday morning.