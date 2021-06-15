Man shows no remorse for ambushing friend, stabbing and robbing enemy

After being arrested for stabbing a man in the middle of a Palmerston North road in December 2019, Tevita Kolofale slipped bail last year to attack the man again and set up an ambush to rob a friend who’d turned to him during a rough patch.

A 25-year-old man is headed for jail after a string of crimes that started with a feud erupting into a knife fight in the middle of traffic, and ended with death threats and the violent betrayal of a friend.

Tevita Kolofale appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to a stabbing and two aggravated robbery charges.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the offences, which target two men and were committed over an eight-month period – with the robberies happening while Kolofale was on bail for the stabbing.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said despite his guilty plea, Kolofale showed no remorse and had consistently minimised the seriousness of his crimes.

Judge Krebs, reading the summary of facts, said Kolofale knew both victims and there had been “ongoing hostilities” between him and the man he stabbed.

On December 10, 2019, Kolofale was driving along Botanical Rd in Palmerston North when he spotted the first victim walking down the street.

He got out of his car, holding a boning knife, and confronted the unarmed man.

They faced off in the middle of the road, forcing motorists to stop or turn to avoid hitting them, the other man tried to back away but Kolofale followed and stabbed him repeatedly.

Kolofale then jumped back in his car and left, and an ambulance took his victim to hospital with four serious wounds to his back and torso.

Kolofale was arrested for the attack, and cut-off an electronic monitoring bracelet to go after his victim again while on bail.

Last June, Kolofale and an unidentified associate knocked on the victim’s door, where he was home with his wife, three children and 11-year-old sister.

“Remember me, n....,” Kolofale said as his victim answered the door, and the two attackers forced their way in.

Kolofale backed his victim against a wall at knife point and took a pair of shoes, as the victim's wife and the children ran and locked themselves in the bathroom.

“I know where you live now, so I’ll definitely be back. You’ll be seeing more of me.”

The second robbery targetted a man Kolofale had known for six months through playing rugby.

Unlike the first victim, this man thought Kolofale was a friend.

On July 14, he was feeling depressed and turned to Kolofale, looking for a confidant and someone who could cheer him up.

After hanging out for much of the day, Kolofale drove him out to Ngahere Park that night where they met three of Kolofale’s associates.

The victim can remember Kolofale saying, “Here’s how it’s going to go...” before the group started brutally beating him.

They took his cellphone and left him lying battered and bloody in the park with a warning they would kill him if he went to the police.

Judge Krebs said what made this worse was Kolofale took advantage of an emotionally vulnerable person to ambush and rob them, instead of helping them in a time of need.