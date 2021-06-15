Police seek Head Hunters gang associate in relation to Sofitel shooting in Auckland

Police swarmed the Sofitel in downtown Auckland after a shooting linked to a feud between the Head Hunters and Mongols (first published April 2021).

A Head Hunters gang associate is wanted by police in relation to a shooting at an Auckland hotel in April.

Paraire Paikea, 25, is being sought by police and is considered dangerous.

A police spokesman said police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Paikea, who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the shooting at Sofitel Hotel in the central city.

The spokesman said Paikea should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately.

Paikea has links to west Auckland and is described as being of solid build.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paikea is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210415/6346.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

During the incident on April 15, witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the lobby of the hotel, and seeing three masked men run from the building.

Police then blocked off a street in nearby Ōrākei and took three people into custody.

No one was injured.

At the time Police Minister Poto Williams had said the incident was linked to conflict between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs.

Last week, police said they were searching for another Head Hunters gang member in relation to the shooting.

Fred Tanuvasa, 37, is also considered dangerous. He is described as being 190cm tall and of a large build.

Eleven people have already been arrested in relation to the incident.