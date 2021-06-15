Arthur Allan Thomas trial: Woman alleges Thomas used lollies to lure her onto a bed when she was a girl

Arthur Allan Thomas appears at the Manukau District Court where he is on trial accused of historic sexual offending.

A woman has described how, as a girl, Arthur Allan Thomas used lollies to lure her to lie on a bed with a boy.

Thomas, now aged 83, is on trial at the Manukau District Court, accused of four charges of indecent assault and one of rape.

He denies all charges relating to two women. The alleged offending is historical.

The woman’s recorded interview with a police officer was played to a closed courtroom on Tuesday.

She told the police she was a girl when Thomas abused her.

The woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.

“[Thomas]... pulled out a packet of lollies and he said we’d get the lollies if we complied or went along with what he wanted us to do.”

She alleges other people were also in the room.

“We all went along with it. It was just like... Arthur told us to do it, so we did it. No one said: ‘Oh, I’m not doing that’. We had the lollies in the back of our mind.”

She said perhaps a year went by before the next incident happened.

The woman wept as she recalled Thomas raping her on a bed.

The woman said she couldn’t remember all the details of the rape and believed she had “blotted” part of it from her memory.

“There was no fighting or anything like that… he kind of had a power over me. I wasn’t screaming or yelling or anything like that. I was just like a dummy. I had no particular feelings. It was like he had a spell over me. We did what he said… It was like another world, it wasn’t real.”

She said later there was also a campaign for Thomas to get an apology from the Government.

The woman said Thomas had never apologised to her.

“I thought, why should he get away with it?”

She said she at one point agreed to meet with Thomas’ lawyers in the hope that Thomas would apologise for what he had done.

Afterwards, she said she received a letter from Thomas’ lawyer accusing her of attempting to extort money out of Thomas.

She confirmed to Crown prosecutor Aaron Perkins QC that she also received a letter from Thomas. In the letter he expresses sorrow that the woman had been sexually abused but accepted no responsibility.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC (file pic).

Under cross-examination from Thomas’ lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, the woman has denied claims that she had ever been after money from Thomas.

“Never any... an inkling of going there for money at all.”

She confirmed she had sought legal advice but all she ever wanted was an apology. She repeatedly denied that it had ever been about money.

Dyhrberg also asked her about wearing a covert recording device for the police and approaching one of the other people present during the alleged abuse.

The woman confirmed that was true but said the other person could not remember what had happened. “He also said [Thomas] is never going to admit it.”

The trial, before Judge John Bergseng and a jury, has been set down for two weeks and is due to hear from 12 witnesses.