Dunedin police roundup: Man gets dog but loses car into Otago Harbour

Police attended a job where a man's car rolled into Otago Harbour – one of several driving incidents Dunedin police have responded to in recent days.

Finding a scenic spot to walk his dog turned into a parking nightmare for a Dunedin motorist.

The 42-year-old man had stopped his SUV on Magnet St by Otago Harbour when his dog suddenly jumped out of the window.

“The driver got out to get his dog, but then his car rolled into the water ... and became fully submerged,” Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The vehicle was later pulled out of Otago Harbour during low tide.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin man pulled over by police found to be disqualified – and in stolen car

* Coronavirus: Large parties over for Otago students

* 'No chance of survival in crash' for child found riding in footwell



Dinnissen said the incident was a lesson in always using your handbrake “no matter where you park”.

It was one of several crashes around Dunedin in recent days, including one on the Southern Motorway near Green Island.

The 24-year-old driver of a Mazda Demio lost control on ice while changing lanes about 8.15am on Saturday, and crashed into barriers on both sides of the motorway.

The driver was lucky to escape serious injury, Dinnissen said.

Later on Saturday, police stopped more than 150 motorists at a drink-driving checkpoint at Memorial Park, Mosgiel.

All but the last driver stopped recorded a negative result.

The last driver sped off as he approached the checkpoint. Police followed him, but did not initiate a chase, and later found the vehicle on Factory Rd.

The driver was arrested on several charges, including failing to stop and resisting arrest.

He later recorded a breath alcohol reading of 497 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man’s vehicle was impounded as it was his third failed breath test, Dinnissen said.

Meanwhile, early on Monday, a student lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bus shelter on Butts Rd, Logan Park.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1026mcg.