Ōtāhuhu homicide: Two men deny murder after south Auckland shooting

Loud bangs were heard before a person died at an address in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

Two men charged with the murder of 31-year-old Alec Moala in south Auckland have denied the charges.

Moala, from Papatoetoe, was fatally shot on Beatty St in south Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu last month.

Sosaia Vaitohi and Metthuselak Talakai, aged 26 and 28, were charged with his murder and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Metthuselak Talakai and Sosaia Vaitohi denied the charge of murder.

The pairs' lawyer, Emma Priest entered not guilty pleas on their behalf and confirmed interim suppression was no longer sought.

Justice Fitzgerald remanded the pair in custody and will go to trial in September next year.

Acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin previously said he hoped the arrests provided some form of comfort to Moala’s family.

Neighbours at the time described hearing three loud bangs about 2.15am.