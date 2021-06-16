Second man arrested after death of Hawke's Bay man Peter Lui

A second person has been arrested in relation to the death of Hawke's Bay man Peter Lui.

A 22-year old Hawke’s Bay man will appear via audio visual link in the Hastings District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police said these were joint charges with a 29-year-old man already charged in relation to Lui’s death.

Lui died on March 29 after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier. He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the incident in Mersey St about 1.20pm, but died of his injuries.

Hundreds attended Lui’s funeral on Marine Parade in Napier in April.

The police investigation is ongoing.