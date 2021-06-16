Auckland man found unfit to stand trial over alleged murder of Angela Smith

Ricky Rafferty outside his home before being arrested for the murder of Angela Smith.

One of two men accused of killing West Auckland mother Angela Smith has been found unfit to stand trial.

Ricky James Rafferty has denied murdering the 49-year-old, who was found dead at an apartment in Henderson last May.

Rafferty and another man were arrested two weeks later. The other man is set to go to trial this year.

At a hearing at the High Court on Wednesday, the court heard Rafferty was not fit to stand trial.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a date in October for an involvement hearing to determine whether Rafferty committed the crime.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Flowers lay outside the block of flats in Henderson where Angela Joy Smith died.

Speaking to Stuff on the morning the homicide investigation was launched, Smith's sister, Cheryl Ward, said her sister would be remembered as a caring person who was always willing to help.

Another family member said Smith had a young son, who was staying elsewhere when his mother died.