Woman arrested after Immigration and police raid flat in Dunedin's student area

A Dundas St flat, in Dunedin's student quarter, was raided by officials on Tuesday.

Police dogs, officers and Immigration New Zealand (INZ) officials raided a Dunedin flat and arrested a woman for allegedly being in New Zealand unlawfully.

The Dundas St home, in the heart of the city's student quarter, was raided by officials on Tuesday afternoon.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) verification and compliance general manager Geoff Scott said a person had been taken into custody after being found to be in New Zealand unlawfully.

“The individual was detained at the request of INZ and remains in police custody.”

Inquiries were ongoing and INZ could make no further comment at this stage, he said.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was charged with breaching the Immigration Act and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.