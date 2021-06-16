Sports coach and teacher aide jailed for possessing objectionable material

In the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, Bradley Dean Johnson was jailed for possessing objectionable material.

A sports coach and teacher aide has been jailed for possessing child exploitation material.

In the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, Bradley Dean Johnson was sentenced to 4½ years’ prison after earlier pleading guilty.

The 43-year-old was prosecuted by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

Johnson will be required to forfeit devices and he will be added to the Child Sexual Offender Register.

Johnson was a sports coach and employed as a teacher aide for a Dannevirke school, but was not a full-time registered teacher.

There is no evidence he searched for the exploitation material while on school property or using school equipment, or that his online activities escalated to physical offending.

Since being alerted by the department, the school, which was not named in a statement from the department, had been co-operative and was quick to take appropriate steps once advised of Johnson’s online activity.

Department digital child exploitation team manager Tim Houston welcomed the guilty plea.

“People who think they’re safe in the confines of their own home, viewing or distributing objectionable material on the internet, should think again.

“There is public interest in holding offenders to account, to protect the community and deter others from engaging in similar crimes.

“People who download this material feed a market that results in crimes being committed against young children.”

The department investigated Johnson, with support from police and the Customs Service.