Brothers jailed for crime spree after dumping injured man outside hospital

Dakaia, left, and Tyrone Henare appear in the Dunedin District Court. (Composite image)

A man claims he accidentally shot himself before he was dumped outside a hospital by two brothers who tried to flee from police.

Nicholas Newton was dropped off at Dunedin Hospital by the occupants of a Subaru Impreza about 10.30pm on April 2, 2020 – during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The 22-year-old later told hospital staff a shotgun in the boot of a car had accidentally discharged, causing him stomach wounds, according to the police summary of facts.

Tyrone Henare, 28, drove off in the Impreza at speed. He ran a red light on the corner of Hanover and Cumberland streets and crashed into a bus.

Both Henare and his passenger, his brother Dakaia Henare, fled on foot, and the shotgun was thrown on the roof of a nearby building.

The brothers were later nabbed by a police dog handler.

The registration plates for the car, which had been stolen from Christchurch on February 13, were found inside the damaged vehicle, along with an unloaded .22 firearm

Henare declined to talk to police, while Newton maintained he accidentally shot himself.

The police summary of facts said about two weeks earlier, on March 23, the defendants drove a stolen vehicle to a Z petrol station, where a sole attendant was working.

Newton, armed with a sawn-off shotgun, entered the service station, raised the firearm and demanded cash and tobacco be put in his bag.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Dunedin District Court.

He made off with $200 in cash and about 20 pouches in tobacco.

Two days later, Tyrone Henare was driving a stolen vehicle with two unidentified associates.

The trio went to Mobil Mosgiel, reversed the vehicle at high speed into the shop, and shattered the glass frontage.

Henare, armed with a long handled axe, and an unidentified associated, armed with a jemmy bar, attacked the station’s cabinet containing vape and tobacco products.

Judge Michael Turner sentenced Dakaia Henare for aggravated robbery, two counts of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and breaching community work.

He noted the 26-year-old’s gang background and recent drug abuse. Until he addressed his issues over drug and violence, he remained a risk.

“Turn your life around,” the judge told him.

He was sentenced to four years and four months’ jail, and ordered to pay $1050 in reparation to his victims.

Tyrone Henare was sentenced on dangerous driving, two counts of stealing a vehicle, aggravated robbery, and possession of a shotgun.

Judge Turner told him he needed to address his drug abuse, which was a driver of his offending.

Henare was sentenced to three years and two months’ jail, disqualified from driving for eight months, ordered to pay $250 in reparation and was given a strike warning.

The seized firearm was ordered to be destroyed.

Newton will be sentenced on October 14.