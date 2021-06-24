'I sleep with a loaded gun': Rabbit breeder's admission alarms judge

Police visited a rabbit breeder’s property after a High Court judge raised concerns that a litigant in his court had admitted sleeping with a loaded gun.

In May, four police officers went to the rural property near Tauranga where Janine Sax runs a breeding operation called Bunnyton, after Justice Simon Moore raised concerns about “worrying” aspects of an affidavit Sax had filed.

This included a claim that she slept with a loaded gun because of fears that rival members of the rabbit community had threatened her.

“That claim ... raises grave and serious issues of health and safety not only in relation to Ms Sax but any member of the public who may attend her property,” Justice Moore wrote.

He directed that a copy of his judgment and a copy of Sax’s affidavit be forwarded to the police district commander “for the purposes of undertaking a risk assessment and such other steps as the police may consider necessary”.

Sax has been involved in an ongoing feud with members of the rabbit community, leading to numerous court hearings.

She said she had not received a copy of Justice Moore’s judgment before four police officers turned up at her property and “detained” her while they searched her home. She said she kept an air rifle under her bed, which did not require a firearms licence, and she handed it over straight away.

Sax said the officers spent another 25 minutes or so searching her home and office before leaving with the airgun. No charges were laid and she said she was told she had not committed any offence.

The officers had a warrant, she said, and indicated they were acting on Justice Moore’s “note”. She believed the judge had overstepped his bounds.

“A justice presiding over matters between litigants cannot instigate an inquiry against a litigant outside of the proceedings before him,” she said.

But Auckland legal scholar Dr Bill Hodge said Justice Moore did not “direct” police to undertake a search of Sax’s premises.

“Any person, including a judge ... may make information available to the police,” Hodge said. “The police can then make use of that information, as appropriate.”

Police would not comment without a privacy waiver, which Sax declined to give while she still had matters before the court.

A spokesperson for the judiciary said Justice Moore’s reasons for acting as he did were explained in his judgment.

“It is clear ... that the judge was concerned for Ms Sax’s safety and that of others, given the content of her affidavit.”

If Sax believed the judge acted inappropriately, she could refer the matter to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner.

Sax claims that since she began breeding in 2016, she has been subjected to threats, intimidation and false claims of mistreatment of her animals by others in the rabbit community. (Hear the full tale of skulduggery in the rabbit breeding community – listen to Tony Wall read Bunny Boilers on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast, embedded above.)

Tony Wall/Stuff A rabbit hutch on Sax's property near Tauranga.

A Facebook “hate group” was formed, another breeder admitted creeping on to her property at night and vandalising her hutches and there was even a plot to spread the deadly rabbit calicivirus on her property.

Sax’s opponents say the former Otago University law student continually harassed them with legal threats and court action.

In 2019, her neighbour, Melody Campbell, applied for orders against Sax under the Harassment Act.

That sparked tit-for-tat applications in the courts – Sax asking the High Court to review the district court’s refusal to strike out the orders and Campbell successfully applying for security of costs.

Justice Moore ordering Sax to deposit $10,000 by July 2, 2020, or the proceeding would be stayed.

Sax didn’t pay the security, instead applying for Justice Moore’s decision to be recalled and for suppression orders around the various decisions.

In his latest judgment, dated May 19, Justice Moore dismissed Sax’s recall application.

He drew attention to her claim that her opponents continued to “troll” her online, using the court judgments as ammunition, and that she “sleeps with a loaded gun” because one former breeder had threatened to recruit a gang to cause her harm.

Justice Moore said while there was no documentary evidence before him to support the gang claim, “I am not prepared to ignore the assertions that her personal safety is at risk”.

But Sax said when police visited her property, they asked no questions that indicated they were assessing any risks to her.

Rather, “they thought I was a threat”.

Sax said she kept the airgun to scare predators away from her rabbits.

“If someone breaks in ... and comes upstairs to my bedroom I will shoot them through the door. It probably will be a little graze.

“I said to the [officers] ‘look, I’ve had threats to my safety, the police have taken no action, and I can’t sleep at night because I’m so scared’.

“I feel safer knowing I have a gun under my bed.”

Sax said customers turned up during the police visit, which was embarrassing.

Through tears, she said: “It was just like a home invasion, there were so many other ways they could have gone about it.”