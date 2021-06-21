Two people injured after firearms incident in Dargaville, Northland

Police received a report of a person being shot in Dargaville on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Northland's Dargaville.

A report of a person being shot on Carrington Rd was received by police about 2.20pm Monday, a spokesman said.

Shortly after, a person with a facial wound presented at Dargaville Hospital, while another went to a medical centre with a gunshot injury.

“The exact nature of their injuries isn’t known at this stage, however they’re not believed to be life-threatening,” the spokesman said.

“Police are making inquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident and to identify the offenders involved.”

Sightings of a vehicle seen leaving Carrington Rd around the time of the incident were also being sought, the spokesman said.

The car is described as a charcoal or black-coloured Nissan people mover, similar to a Nissan Wingroad, with the registration plates as, or similar to, CAK346.

Anyone who saw the vehicle is asked not to approach it, and call 111 immediately.

Armed police are currently in the area as a precaution, the spokesman said.