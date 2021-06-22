Men sent to prison for importing cocaine will 'almost certainly' be deported after

Ryszard Wilk was sentenced to 10 years and seven months in prison.

Two men have been sent to prison for importing and supplying four kilograms of cocaine.

Polish citizens Patryk Lukasz Lukasik, 43, and Ryszard Wilk, 59, were sentenced to nine years and one month and 10 years and seven months in prison, respectively.

Both men were found guilty at a two-week trial held in May 2020.

Wilk was charged with one count of importing cocaine, conspiring to import and supply, and possession for the purposes of supply.

READ MORE:

* Lawyer for Russian sailor accused of importing cocaine urges jurors not to be swept away by theories

* Auckland's Bastion Point used by drug syndicate to hide drugs, Crown claims

* Polish dealer jailed over international drugs ring fails to get jail time cut

* Woman discharged without conviction for laundering money for international drug ring



Lukasik faced one count of importation and one count of money laundering.

At the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday, Justice Tracey Walker said she had taken into account the time the men previously served in overseas detention, prior to their extradition to New Zealand to stand trial.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Patryk Lukasz Lukasik was sentenced to nine years and one month on importing drug charges and money laundering.

Both Wilk’s and Lukasik’s lawyers argued for their clients' sentences to be shortened, saying the amount of cocaine was moderate in comparison to other drug imports.

Lukasik’s lawyer Lorraine Smith told the court her client had no real influence in the operation and was working for his father overseas, who was facing debts and possible prison time.

Smith said as her client tried to leave New Zealand, Customs officers searched his suitcase and found $75,000 hidden in his luggage.

David White/Stuff Aleksandr Cherushev, left, Ryszard Wilk, centre, and Patryk Lukasz Lukasik, right, at their trial at the High Court in Auckland. (Composite image)

Lukasik has expressed remorse for his part in the organisation. He has a wife and two children who live in Belfast, the court heard.

Ryzard Wilk’s son, Ralph Alan Wilk, was earlier sentenced to eight years and five months in prison for supplying a Class A drug and money laundering.

He and Lukasik came to New Zealand from Poland in September 2016 with the purpose of obtaining cocaine from a sailor who had travelled from South America.

They were caught carrying thousands of dollars in cash when they were stopped at Auckland International Airport in 2017.

The court accepted Wilk was acting on instructions from his father.

Justice Walker acknowledged the amount of cocaine was not significant compared to other drug operations.

Both men will “almost certainly” be deported upon their release from prison, she said.

Lukasik must serve a minimum non-parole period of three years and seven months, while Wilk must serve at least four years and three months.

At an earlier trial, the first mate, Aleksandr Cherushev was found not guilty but remains in custody, awaiting deportation.